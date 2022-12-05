PRO-7 grants wishlists of 10 top performing stations from tri-cities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the 10 top performing police stations of the police offices in the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue have received computer sets from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Cebu City Police Office grounds.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augutus Alba, the PRO-7 chief, led the gift-giving of the police stations.



In Cebu City, officers from the Parian Police Station, Abellana Police Station, Waterfront Police Station, Mabolo Police Station, and Carbon Police Station received the gifts, which included a motherboard, keyboard, among others.

Also, Police Stations 1, 3, and 6 of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) together with Police Stations 1 and 4 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, also received similar gifts from the regional police office.

Alba has yet to also hand over similar gifts to other stations in Cebu province and other provinces in Central Visayas.

According to PRO-7 Chief Alba, the good performances of his men hugely contributed on how the PRO-7 got ranked Top 5 in the Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) and Top 1 in the week-long anti-illegal drug operations nationwide.

In his speech earlier, Alba reminded his men to use these gifts in either maintaining or improving their performances.

“The PNP acknowledges this crucial role of technology in modern crime prevention and it’s very instrumental to boost our crime prevention and crime solution efforts,” Alba said.

“These IT equipment are leaps forward in boosting the administrative function of your units kasi alam ko hindi lang na-challenge yung operational, hindi nabubuhay ang operational unit without the support of the administrative offices na nagpapagalaw po ng ating operating units,” he said.

(These IT equipment are leaps forward in boosting the administrative function of your units because I know if the operational is not challenged, then the operational unit will not be alive without the support of the administrative offices, who are the ones making the operating units move.)

The gifts that were distributed were on the wishlists of the winning police stations.

For his part, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, CCPO director, said that these would be a great help for his men to better function in their calls as law enforcers.

/dbs