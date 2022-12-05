3,044 PWDs in Cash-for-Work program in CV get paid - DSWD-7.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 3,044 persons with disability (PWDs) in Central Visayas have received their salary during the simultaneous payout for the Cash-for-Work (CFW) program of the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

On Dec. 3, 2022, DSWD Assistant Secretary Janus Siddayao and DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero, together with local officials, led the ceremonial payout to the beneficiaries at Sibonga town.

The activity was concerning the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disability, with the theme “BUHAYnihan: Buhay at Bayanihan para sa Mamamayan.”

The cash-for-work program aims to provide temporary financial assistance in exchange for community service.

The PWDs worked for 10 days in their respective communities and received the minimum regional wage of P435 per day.

A total of P12,707,220 was disbursed by the agency to the beneficiaries.

Lucero, for her part, has thanked Local Government Units (LGUs) for accepting the programs and for helping validate the deserving PWDs.

PWDs have undergone a series of community works, such as clerical work, community cleaning, carpentry work, and gardening.

“We all know that PWDs are among the sectors badly affected by the pandemic. They are also one of the most affected by the increasing prices of fuel, which resulted in a price increase for basic commodities. That is why DSWD, through our KALAHI-CIDSS program, initiated a cash-for-work program for them,” Lucero said.

