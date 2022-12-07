Mandaue City participates in the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino program

Inching toward the eradication of informal settler families (ISF) in the Philippines, the local government unit of Mandaue joined hands with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to ensure shelter for families in the city through the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino program.

This joint venture materialized with the signing of the memorandum of understanding and a groundbreaking ceremony for the 14,000 housing units between Mandaue City led by Mayor Jonas Cortes and DHSUD led by Undersecretary Gary de Guzman last November 25, 2022 in Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.









Also in attendance to celebrate the momentous occasion were Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, DHSUD Regional Director Atty. Lyndon Juntilla, DHSUD Assistant Secretary Sharon Faith Paquiz, City Councilors, barangay representatives, and some Mandauehanons.

This housing project, classified as Tipolo Residences, will sit on an 8,236 square meter lot and will accommodate 14,000 beneficiaries. On the site, five high-rise socialized condominiums with open spaces, playgrounds, and multipurpose centers will stand upon completion of the project.









Catering primarily to residents affected by ongoing development projects and the rest of the ISFs in the city, this housing project will slowly end the problem of the informal settlement in the country. Not only will the housing plan solve such an issue, but it will also prevent the loss of livelihood, if displaced, because it is located right at the heart of Mandaue City.

The groundbreaking ceremony and signing of the memorandum of understanding only marked the beginning of the development project that is expected to carry on with a site inspection, submission of progress reports, qualifying beneficiaries by the LGU, and awarding units to qualified beneficiaries until its full realization.

