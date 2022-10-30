Top 5 Trends in Housing and Development

In celebration of the National Shelter Month, the Central Visayas chapter of the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association partnered with the Department Of Human Settlements and Urban Development Region 7 (DHSUD R07) to showcase the 10 property developers and partner affiliate industries during the Housing Fair held at the Ayala Center Cebu last October 20.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Housing Fair was graced by DHSUD Assistant Secretary Melissa Aradanes, DHSUD R07 Directior Atty. Lyndon Juntilla, and Subdivision and Housing Developers Association Central Visayas (SHDA-CV) President Anthony Noel, accompanied by his board and advisers. Alongside the Housing Fair, SHDA CV also organized the Developers Forum where the DUHSD discussed updates on Subdivision and Condominium Laws and relevant real estate laws and regulations at the Citadines Hotel from October 20 to 21, 2022.

The Housing Fair aims to bring together award-winning property developers and showcase an extensive selection of property offerings for home buyers and owners in Cebu and its neighboring towns. The exhibit also included some of their partner affiliate industries like VECO and Island Paints.

Here are the Top 5 trends for housing and development that were showcased during the Housing Fair:

Scenic Living

Cebu is known for its scenic panoramas, may it be of the mountains or of the ocean. You don’t have to travel far to appreciate a good view, even if you’re in the city. The town of Balamban has one of the best views up north, and is just an hour’s drive from the city center. Imagine escaping the hustle and bustle of the city and waking up in the highlands of Balamban. This is made possible by Aboitiz Land through Foressa Mountain Town, a residential mountain estate there. Foressa gives you the unique chance to discover the potential and promise of this idyllic mountain town.

Natural Spaces

If there’s one thing that the global pandemic has taught us in the past few years, it’s that a little green and blue at home wouldn’t hurt. While Foressa Mountain Town is a vast expanse of natural greens, Sanremo Oasis at City di Mare offers urban green with a dose of vitamin sea. Sanremo Oasis is an Aspire by Filinvest mid-rise condo that is nestled right at the South Road Properties.

Another example of residential spaces in nature is the Grand Residences’ newest property in Mactan, Amani Grand Resort Residence. It marries urban and resort living by being located in one of the best islands in the world known for its white-sand beaches and luxury resorts.

Resort-Like Facilities

Working from home was something we never thought possible until COVID-19 hit in 2020. To date, some companies continue to allow remote work. But does your home still feel relaxing when it’s also being used as an office? Cebu Landmasters’ Mandta Residences strikes a perfect balance between home and office by offering amenities fit for a luxury resort in the energetic city of Mandaue. Mandta takes urban living up a notch with a chapel, wellness lounge, jogging paths, and more community amenities in the works.

Proximity to the City

The idea of living close to nature may sound like a dream. Your reality is to live in the city that is why you’d opt for a residence that is located near the booming business districts. If you’re gonna battle the daily traffic, you might as well choose a place with a great location. Urban Deca Homes Banilad is right across Oakridge Business Park, home to diverse dining, retail and lifestyle choices as well as PEZA-registered IT buildings and high-end office spaces in Mandaue City. This property is being developed by 8990 Housing Development Corporation.

If you’re looking for something closer to the busy metropolis, Primeworld Pointe will soon rise right down the street to IT Park in Lahug. As one of the biggest barangays in the city, Lahug is just a walk away from everything you would need and want. Primeworld is a condominium that can have up to 3 rooms so both individuals and families will be able to enjoy the convenience you’re looking for in the city.

Family-friendly communities

Whoever said that there is no other way but to go up. If you’re not one for heights, Cebu has family-friendly communities like Eastland Estates, a property development by Eastland Property Ventures in Yati, Liloan. Eastland is just a stone’s throw from SM City Consolacion. Eastland Estates has different types of two storey homes up for grabs.

Primary Homes has been building family-friendly communities since 1992. Primary Homes is expanding their property development all over Cebu and Bohol. While they are primarily known for building subdivisions, they also have a few mid-rise developments and condominiums in progress.

Cebu gets bigger and busier with every year that passes but the Housing Fair has only proven that there is still so much to be excited about in this city. The Housing Fair concluded last October 23.

