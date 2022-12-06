Mandaue City beefs up inspection of business establishments

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—As they expect more businesses to be open for longer hours, the Business Permit Licensing Office of Mandaue City (BPLO) together with the City Treasurer’s Office have been conducting night inspections on establishments here.

BPLO head Lawyer August Lizer Malate said that they have been conducting inspections since October, especially on entertainment establishments that are open until night time.

Malate said that aside from checking if the business establishments have permits, they are also inspecting the readiness of businesses in terms of security.

“Ang usa nato nga consideration is the safety ug security sa atoang katawhan, customers. We want nga safe, secure, and malampuson ang atoang pasko dili ganahan nga naay mga incidents, accidents that will happen, as much as possible it would be for purposes of prevention,” said Malate.

Moreover, Malate said that they are checking if some bazaars or stalls that are selling along the city streets have permits and are following the guidelines such as making sure that it is not encroaching on the sidewalk or roads.

The night operation is done on top of the BPLO’s regular daily inspection.

Meanwhile, Malate is encouraging those who would want to venture into other types of businesses during the holidays to get a special permit because they may be needing the help of the barangay and police, especially if people flock to their establishments.

“Like resto bar lang ang imoha, unya naghimo naka dinha og party, disco, or show. They need to get necessary permits from us. It is advisable nga mananghid, mukuha sila og special permit gyud. At least kami ug ang kapulisan, ma inform para maka augment og personnel kay karun, uso baya ang grupo-grupo mag away-away. At least having this security outside aside sa ilahang security mas makahelp, kay og magkinaunsa, kami raba’y tawgon,” said Malate.

Establishments who would want to sell or/and serve liqour should also obtain a permit from the BPLO.

Malate added that those businesses that were issued notices of violation were given 30 days to comply with the requirements.

