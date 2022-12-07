Magis Eagles enter Cesafi HS finals, to face Trailblazers on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, survived a tooth and nail battle against the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 83-78, on Tuesday evening to advance in the much-awaited finals.

The victory booked the defending champions an exciting finals showdown between the top-seeded City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers which defeated the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers,67-63, also on Tuesday.

Game 1 of the Best-of-Three finals series between SHS-AdC and CBSAA is on Sunday, December 11, at 5 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

“Now, we will just have to savor our victory first. Tomorrow na namin iisipin ang finals” said the Magis Eagles head coach Rommel Rasmo.

“UC really played well, they really showed gaano kalaki ang puso nila, and you have to give credit to coach Joever Samonte for a very good game,” he added.

SHS-AdC stormed back from a nine-point deficit, 49-58, in the third period by slowly chipping the lead away until they were behind by just two points, 59-61, after establishing a 10-2 run heading into the final period.

UC fought back, stretching their lead back to five, 64-59, but the Magis Eagles answered every shots they made which kept them within striking distance in the final period.

SHS-AdC came alive when Jared Bahay scored a layup plus a trip to the free throw line which gave his team the lead, 70-69, for the first time since the second period.

Not to be outfought, UC’s Mark Solonia quickly answered a triple to momentarily regain the lead, 72-70, but Jelomar Rota retaliated with a layup to tie the game anew at 72 all.

The Magis Eagles unleashed another 5-0 run when Alden Cainglet and Michael Asoro connived to give their team a five point lead, 77-72, with 2:51 remaining.

As valiant as they are, UC’s Johncel Borjal scored a three-pointer, pulling them close, 75-77, while Rota replied with a freethrow, 78-75.

Borjal managed to tie the game anew 78-all by scoring all three free throws after getting fouled by Rota with 58 seconds left.

However, SHS-AdC’s championship pedigree stood out in crunch time when Ronald Dacalos scored a crucial layup that put his team ahead, 80-78, with 41 seconds remaining.

Dacalos then put up a crucial defensive stop by blocking Lourd Dominic Cuyos’s three-point attempt, forcing UC to commit a foul to prolong the game.

Bahay split his free throws, giving SHS-AdC a three-point lead, 81-78, with 30 seconds remaining.

UC had a chance to tie the game, but John Linares missed a three-point attempt as time winded down.

Jared Bahay was sent to the free throw line anew after UC forced another foul. He missed both attempts, but luckily, Michael Asoro grabbed the rebound, got fouled and was sent to the charity stripe, sinking both his free throws to seal the Magis Eagles victory, 83-78.

Bahay paced the Magis Eagles with 21 points, while Cainglet had 13, Rota with 12, and Asoro chipping in 11 markers.

Allen Gako spoiled his 23-point outing for UC. Linares and Borjal both scored 12, while Solonia had 13.

/dcb