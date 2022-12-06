Trailblazers clip Baby Lancers, barge into Cesafi HS finals in historic fashion

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers etched history in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) basketball league as the first rookie team to clinch a finals berth.

This was after the Trailblazers nipped the multi-titled University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, 67-63, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

CBSAA also stretched their unbeaten run to ten games which is also a record in Cesafi for a rookie team.

CBSAA head coach, Leode Garcia said he is very proud of what they have achieved and he vowed that they won’t just stop in reaching the finals as their sight is now fixed on the high school crown.

The Trailblazers had a twice-to-beat advantage for being the top seed of the Cesafi high school division, while UV was the fourth seed.

They will wait for the winner of the other semifinal matchup between defending champions and second-seed Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magi Eagles and third-seed University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters which is still being played as of this writing.

“Didto na ni sink in gamay nako nga nakahimo mi ug history pag abot na namo sa semifinals. Proud kaayo ko sa tanan members sa team, samot na sa mga players nga naningkamot jud ug maayo para maabot mi ani nga point sa Cesafi. Kung unsa among gipakita diri sa semifinals, mas mo level up pa mi sa finals,” said Garcia.

Trailblazers sharpshooter, Dale Otero delivered 21 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. Lance Sabroso added 13 points, while Jerome Arboiz had 11.

Ryan Sinoy led UV with 16 points, while John Bual had 13 and John Dela Torre added 12.

Despite being the underdog, UV put on a gallant stand as it closed the first half tied at 30-all and headed into the final period with a five-point cushion, 51-46.

The Baby Lancers stretched their lead to seven, 56-49, early in the fourth period before CBSAA unloaded a deafening, 13-0 bomb to grab a, 62-56 lead with Otero topping it with a triple four minutes remaining in the game.

“Ako gibalik sa zero among duwa pag second half, akong gipagawas among starters ug gipasulod among stringers nga maoy naningkamot mabali namo ang duwa. Hinay-hinay lang mi hangtod nakalabaw na jud mi ug naka adjust na jud mi kay grabe sad ang UV naningkamot sad sila makadaog. Bilib sad ko nila,” added Garcia.

UV cut the lead to two possessions, 58-62 after Bual sank two of his four free throw attempts after getting fouled while attempting a three-point shot and a technical foul called on Garcia.

Sabroso quickly retaliated with two straight layups as time wound down to knot their historic victory.

“Gigil kaayo mi pag first half mao to daghan mi ug missed nga shots. Pag second half gi instruct ni coach nga relax lang ug iimprove namo among depensa hangtod naka adjust mi. Lipay kaayo ko kay mura ug once in a lifetime experience ni para nako nga maka duwa ug finals sa Cesafi,” said Otero. /rcg

