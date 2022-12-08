Bloody disco fight in SanRem: Police officer dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A bloody altercation among neighbors in a residential area in San Remigio town, northern Cebu has claimed a life.

Police from San Remigio confirmed on Thursday, December 8 that one of their personnel, Police Staff Sergeant Jade Andales Carabuena, succumbed to a gunshot wound on his head.

Carabuena was rushed to a hospital last Sunday, December 4 after a still unidentified gunman shot him in the head.

According to initial investigations by the police, Carabuena tried to pacify a fight among his neighbors in Brgy. Lawis, also in San Remigio. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a disco session in the area.

The gunman remained at large.

Investigators from San Remigio Police Station said that they have already identified at least three persons of interest (POI) who can help them lead to the arrest of Carabuena’s killer.

Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), earlier condemned the shooting of the police officer.

“We, at Police Regional Office 7, strongly condemn the shooting incident that victimized Police Staff Sergeant Jade Andales Carabuena, personnel of San Remigio Municipal Police Station in Cebu Province,” said Alba.

The PRO-7 top official has also ordered the ‘speedy investigation of this incident in order to identify the suspect and file criminal charges against the perpetrator.’

San Remigio is a third-class municipality located approximately 91 kilometers northwest of Cebu City. /rcg

