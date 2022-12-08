PUCs given second chance at Cordova Police Station

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Everyone deserves a second chance.

This is the message that the Cordova Police Station wants to impart to the public, especially to those who have committed crimes.

The Cordova Police Station, led by Police Major Michael Gingoyon, has given their persons under custody (PUCs) a chance to change and transform themselves into better people.

How?

Patrolman Jaypee Galecio, the jailer of Cordova Police Station, revealed that since November, some of their inmates were allowed to make parols, or Christmas decors, that they can sell to the public.

Galecio said that the idea came from their chief of police so that their PUCs can earn and save money for their family that they can spend for Noche Buena this coming Christmas.

Aside from this, they can also save the proceeds as payment for their bail for their temporary liberty.

“Mao ni iyang programa para makatabang sa mga persons under police custody, makabuhat sila ug extra income karong pasko magamit nila, ang uban ana kay para sa paghatag nila ug pyansa,” Galecio said.

He said that it was their chief of police who provided the money to purchase raw materials in creating a parol.

Each parol can be sold from P60 to P350, depending on its size.

Among the PUCs who participated in the program is Keejay Manayon, 23, who was detained after he was involved in selling illegal drugs.

He said that the program will help them a lot so that he can still provide for the needs of his family.

Manayon revealed that their proceeds have already reached P30,000 since they started making decors in November.

The proceeds will be divided among all PUCs detained at the Cordova Police Station.

“Para sa amoa rani dira tanan para karong Pasko ba, gitagaan mi ug nindot nga prebilihiyo,” Manayon said.

Galecio said that aside from walk-in customers, they also accept bulk orders from any individual.

Gingoyon asks the public to support this endeavor by purchasing parols that were made by their PUCs.

/bmjo

