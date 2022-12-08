Lapu-Lapu cops already on full alert status for Christmas, New Year celebrations

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has already placed themselves in full alert status in lieu of the upcoming celebration of Christmas and New Year.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of LCPO.

Due to this, Lim said that they had already minimized the leave of absence of his personnel.

“Gi-minimize naman gani nato na ang pag-leave kay ato gyud nang tan-awon nga kung pwede lang, all of us will render security coverage during (Oplan) Ligtas Kapaskohan,” Lim said.

(We had already minimized our leaves because we want to see if this can be done, all of us will render security coverage during (Oplan) Ligtas Kapaskohan.)

Lim said that aside from giving security to all churches during start of “Simbang Gabi” on Dec. 16, they would also focus on giving security to parking areas and traffic.

He said that they would also secure the vital installations within the city, such as terminals, ports, the airport and the borders of their neighboring town and city, especially the two bridges that connects the city and Mandaue City.

Lim said that he had already ordered his unit commanders to maximize the deployment of their personnel.

“Manindot pa gyud atong security coverage para sa Ligtas Kapaskohan, but mao nato, ang basic nga i-ensure nato nga tanang simbahan during Simbang Gabi. Naa gyud na siyang mga security personnel, maximum number of personnel assigned in LCPO,” he added.

(We can improve our security coverage for the Ligtas Kapaskohan, but that is already there, the basic thing to do is we will ensure all churches (would be secured) during Simbang Gabi. There should our security personnel, maximum number of personnel assigned to LCPO.)

He said that they had also intensified their Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) so that they could deploy them in areas where crimes would mostly takes place.

RELATED STORIES

Police set up security measures for Misa de Gallo

Cebu City gets ready for start of Simbang Gabi season

Cebu City ‘ready’ for Simbang Gabi, Misa de Gallo

PNP deploys more cops to secure holidays

/dbs