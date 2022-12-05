Talisay cops play Santa to Tapul drug surrenderers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Their dedication to change is priceless and as the police’s simple yet sweet gesture of appreciation, Talisay City’s Santa Cops visit Barangay Tapul and its drug surrenderers.

All dressed with Santa hats, a group of police officers of Talisay City paid surprise visits to at least 10 drug surrenderers, including those who were also working at the dumpsite.

Bringing with them a guitar and grocery presents, these policemen travelled all the way from the station to the city’s mountain barangay in Tapul, not less than three kilometers away from the city’s proper, to sing a Christmas carol and to personally hand these gifts.

Barangay Tapul is the first barangay that was declared as drug-cleared in Talisay City last February 2022. This is out of the 22 barangays that composed the city.

This is the police’s means in thanking the barangay and the drug surrenderers for their effort in maintaining the drug-cleared status, making their campaigns against illegal drugs more effective in their area.

In their past campaigns, Talisay City police had attributed their success to the support they had gotten from the community, may it be from giving them information of the illegal activities in the city to being a responsible citizen.

But this isn’t their last visit because there will be more surprises in the coming days.

