Cordova : Santa cops surprise 7 less fortunate familes with Christmas gifts
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Seven less fortunate families in Cordova town received Christmas gifts from the Cordova Police Station on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
This was confirmed by Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Cordova Police Station.
According to Gingoyon that each family received rice, canned goods, noodles, and toys for the children.
He said that the fund that they used in purchasing these goods came from their personal fund, with the support of Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan.
“Personal fund sa ato mga police unya with the support pod kay Mayor Suan,” Gingoyon said.
(It was from the personal fund of the police and with the support also of Mayor Suan.)
The “Santa Cops” also offered Christmas songs to the beneficiaries before giving them Christmas gifts.
He said that the beneficiaries were scouted by their personnel, which came from vulnerable sectors in the community.
“Nag-scout lang mi, sir, og kanang Persons with Disability (PWDs), unemployed ug kanang vulnerable sectors like senior citizens,” he added.
(We just scouted, sir, those persons with disability (PWDs), those unemployed, and those from the vulnerable sector like senior citizens.)
