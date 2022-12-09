UC forces rubbermatch in Cesafi men’s basketball semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters forged a do-or-die game against the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF) Panthers after grinding a 68-67 victory in Game 2 of their Cesafi men’s basketball semifinals showdown on Thursday evening, December 8, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The third-seed Webmasters duplicated the fourth-seed University of San Jose-Recoletos’ (USJ-R) Jaguars’ stunning win against the top-seed University of the Visayas (UV), 80-78, in the first game that also happened on Thursday.

Jhiey Paraldo led the Webmasters with 14 points, while team captain Paul Galinato added 11.

USPF was led by Rodelio Cauba, who has 17 points.

Cauba gave the Panthers a slim chance in the dying seconds of the game as he sank a crucial triple that made it 67-68 with 1.03 seconds left.

But time ran out on the Panthers.

The Webmasters and the Panthers will play their do-or-die game on Saturday, December 10, followed by the UV and USJ-R’s do-or-die game at 5 p.m.

The game is expected to be a dogfight as UC and USP-F also split their elimination games.

