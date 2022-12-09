PRO-7 chief: All cops on full alert status by Dec. 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All policemen in Central Visayas will be on full alert status starting on December 15, 2022, for the holiday season.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that they have enough personnel to deploy in the areas of convergence such as in ports and terminals to ensure that their presence are maximized to achieve a peaceful and orderly Christmas and New Year.

To date, PRO-7 has 11,600 policemen in the entire region.

Alba added that they will also be putting police assistance desk in terminals and other areas of convergence that the public can easily ask for help in times needed.

“We remind the public to be extra careful when they are outside. Be mindful of your personal belongings and secure your house when you leave for a vacation,” Alba said.

The entire police team in Central Visayas aims for zero-crime during this holiday season. While they are finalizing their safety measures, police are also intensifying their anti-criminality operations for a peaceful holiday season.

Earlier, the top officials of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said that they are also ready for the start of the Misa De Gallo starting this December 16, 2022, including the visit of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma to badly hit areas of Odette last year.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the CPPO, said that they also have deployment plan for the visits of Archbishop Palma in the areas in Cebu province.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu City gets ready for start of Simbang Gabi season

Police set up security measures for Misa de Gallo