HVI from Mandaue nabbed with P1M worth of ‘shabu’ in Lapu-Lapu buy-bust

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A resident of Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City was arrested for the possession of suspected shabu worth at least P1 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, Saturday night, Dec. 10.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Moral Alyas “Loloy,” a high value individual (HVI).

Moral, 41, was arrested by personnel of Police Station 3 in Lapu-Lapu City during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Seaside in Barangay Pajo.

Police recovered from the suspect’s possession two large packs and one medium pack of suspected shabu weighing 155 grams and valued at P1 million.

They also recovered the boodle money worth P20, 000 with one authentic P500 bill which the police poseur buyer used during the buy-bust operation.

The white cyrstaline substance which they recovered from the suspect was already submitted to the Regional Forensic Unit (RFU)-7 for chemical analysis.

Moral is now detained at the detention facility of Police Station 3 while police prepare for the filing of charges against him.

The Saturday night operation against Moral was led by Police Captain Mikhail Mallorca, the Police Station 3 deputy commander, under the supervision of Police Major Ramil Dugan, their station command, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

/dcb