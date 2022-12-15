Love triangle drives septic tank truck driver to kill coworker in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Talisay City arrested a driver of a septic tank truck after he was accused of killing his co-worker over an affair.

The Talisay City Police Station confirmed that a shooting incident in Brgy. Jaclupan claimed the life of a 42-year-old man on Thursday, December 15.

The victim was identified as Oliver Bacus Segue, a driver for a septic tank truck also based in Talisay City.

Investigators were able to arrest the suspect within a few hours later after they found out that the victim had been involved in an affair with his co-worker’s wife.

The suspect was identified as Aldrin Bonghanoy, who also happened to be a driver of a septic tank truck like Segue.

Investigations from the police showed that the suspect shot the victim while taking a break at work in Brgy. Jaclupan around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The police received and responded to the shooting alarm at 2:15 p.m. Segue, however, was declared dead on the spot.

When investigators interrogated the victim’s sister, they learned that Segue had been in an affair with the wife of his co-worker.

Police traced the co-worker, Bonghanoy, who turned out to be the gunman. The suspect was arrested in his residence, they said.

Police added that Bonghanoy also happened to be an ex-convict, jailed for charges of illegal drugs. The suspect is now under the custody of the Talisay City Police Station and may face murder charges. /rcg

