Engkwentro 8: OPBF champ Gabunilas to fight former flyweight champ Espinas in non-title bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Boxing Stable stalwarts are ready to rumble for the “Engwkentro 8” fight card on Dec. 20, 2022, at the San Fernando sports complex in south Cebu.

ARQ’s strength and conditioning trainer, Roger Potot told CDN Digital that his wards headed by one of their banner boxers, John Paul “The Destroyer” Gabunilas were in tip-top shape as fight night drew closer.

Gabunilas spearheads “Engkwentro 8” fight card against former Philippine flyweight champion Jessie “Little Giant” Espinas in a non-title showdown.

“All our boxers fighting on Dec. 20 are ready. We are confident that their skills and training will be their key to best their respective opponents,” said Potot who just won his first Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball title with the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

Potot also served as the team’s strength and conditioning trainer in this Cesafi season.

He said that Gabunilas had prepared enough for his fight against Espinas, roughly five months after his most previous bout against Ruben Dadivas in Sibonga town, south Cebu.

The 22-year-old Gabunilas of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City has a record of eight wins with six knockouts and one defeat. He is also the reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Youth light flyweight champion.

Meanwhile, Espinas has a record of 20-5 (win-loss) with 11 knockouts.

“After we saw Gabunilas fight in Engkwentro 7, we rested him and after that we prepared him at training camp for this fight. I think he’s ready to go for Dec. 20,” added Potot.

“As their strength and conditioning coach, I’m proud to say that our boxers have not missed a single day at training. Like me, they want to end the year with a win. So, I’ve prepared them very well for Dec. 20.”

Potot said that his training camp focused on power, speed, and conditioning for his boxers, instead of their usual routine so they would have explosive performances come fight night.

The rest of the fight card features Bryan James Wild versus Jess Rey Waminal, Rodel Wenceslao vs. Argie Toquero, Bryx Piala vs. Ryan Rey Ponteras, Ian Paul Abne vs. Ronald Alapormina, April Jay Abne vs. Richard Claveras, Rodex Piala vs. Ponciano Rimandiman, and Yeroge Gura vs. Arnold Garde.

