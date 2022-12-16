Cebu City has 7 more drug-cleared barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven barangays in Cebu City were recently declared “drug-cleared” by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC).

These are barangays Basak Pardo, Buot Taup, Kinasang-an, Lusaran, San Antonio, Pamutan, and Parian, according to a report from the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO).

As a reward, each of these barangays received P100,000 worth of checks from the Cebu City government through the Office for Substance Abuse and Prevention (COSAP) on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

“Drug-cleared” barangays, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), are those which were previously considered drug-affected barangays (due to the presence of drug personalities, like illegal drug users, pushers, and the presence of drug dens), but have undergone processes to verify their efforts and campaigns in solving drug problem in their areas.

READ: What is a ‘drug-free’ or ‘drug-cleared’ barangay?

“Naay documentary requirements kay dili ka ma-declare nga drug-cleared kung katong naa sa watchlist dili tanan all accounted for…. Kung wala na sila, dili makompleto ang naa sa watchlist, dili sila maka-vie for drug-cleared nga status,” said Jonah John Rodriguez, COSAP head.

(There are documentary requirements because it cannot be declared a drug-cleared barangay if those on the watchlist not all are accounted for….If they are not there, then the watchlist would not be complete, they cannot vie for drug-cleared status.)

The ROCBDC is composed of PDEA-7, the Department of Health-7, the Department of the Interior and Local Government-7, and the Police Regional Office-7.

Rodriguez said 10 other barangays, including Barangay Kalubihan, are also candidates for the drug-cleared status.

“Karong Monday (Disyembre 19, 2022), naay deliberation (sa Oversight Committee) nga maapil si Barangay Kalubihan. Mao niy ika-katorse na. Actually 10 man ning atong gi-target…. Hopefully, next year puhon madugangan na siya,” he added.

(This Monday (Dec. 19, 2022), there is a deliberation (of the Oversight Committee) to include Barangay Kalubihan. This is the 14th barangay. Actually, we are targeting 10 …. Hopefully, next year more will be added to these.)

RELATED STORIES

100 brgys in Central Visayas now drug-cleared

Mandaue police: 10 more barangays to be declared drug-cleared soon

Task force against illegal drug entry soon in Central Visayas

No deaths in anti-illegal drug operations in Central Visayas within a month

Intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign in Lapu-Lapu yields P247.2M of shabu in less than two months

PNP claims bloodless anti-drug operations in September

PDEA-7: No revoked drug-cleared status among barangays in Central Visayas

Mandaue aims for drug cleared city status, recognizes 8 drug cleared barangays

Bakilid is drug-cleared barangay

Can a drug cleared barangay status be reverted?

/dbs