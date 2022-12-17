Two CNU grads top October 2022 LEPT-elem level exam, 13 others from Cebu also in Top 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two graduates from Cebu Normal University (CNU) share the top spot in the October 2022 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) in the elementary level.

A total of 13 other graduates coming from other Cebu-based schools also made it to the Top 10 of the examinations, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said.

CNU graduates Baby Patricia Tabamo Bensi and Ma. Catherine Cauba both garnered an average passing rate of 94.60 percent.

The other top notchers from Cebu are the following:

#4Janece Gomera Miano — University of the Visayas (93.80%)

#5 Diandra Bolo Trasona — Cebu Normal University (93.60%)

#7 Faith Gayle Canonigo Manubag — University of San Jose-Recoletos (93.20%)

#9 Loi Puno Canino — Toledo Gullas College (92.80%)

#9 Jenelyn Sulayao Cordero — Cebu Normal University (92.80%)

#9 Evangeline Ramos Esconde — Cebu Technological University-Moalboal (92.80%)

#9 Sheryl Llanasa Etorma — Mandaue City College (92.80%)

#9 Janna Faye Pelegrino Llanos — University of Cebu in Lapu-Lapu & Mandaue (92.80%)

#10 Adielyn Caitor — Cebu Normal University (92.60%)

#10 April Joy Bolilan Gargasiran — University of Cebu in Lapu-Lapu & Mandaue (92.60%)

#10 Niña Mae Icot Paglinawan — Consolacion Community College (92.60%)

#10 Janine Pilapil — Cebu Normal University (92.60%)

#10 Ma. Nida Moran Suarez — University of the Visayas-Dalaguete (92.60%)

PRC released the exam results on its website Friday night, December 16, 2022.

It said that 49,783 or 54.43 percent of the 91,468 exam takers for the elementary level passed.

“It is furthered announced that of the 49,783 elementary teacher passers, 29,183 are first timers and 20,600 are repeaters,” PRC said.

However, none from among the Cebu-based schools were included in the top performing schools for the elementary level of the LEPT 2022.

The commission recognizes top schools with 50 or more examinees who passed and at least 80 percent overall passing percentage, as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058 (c) series of 2017. Meanwhile, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said he takes pride in the achievement of Mandaue City College graduate Sheryl Llanasa Etorma who made it to the Top 9 of the examination. He said Etorma graduated Magna Cum Laude. "Congratulations sa mga nagduma sa Mandaue City College, kini usa ka timailhan sa kakugi sa pagtudlo ug pagpatuman sa mga programa alang sa kalidad nga edukasyon," Cortes said in a social media post. "Kami sa kagamhanan sa Mandaue City padayon sa pagpaningkamot aron atong mahatag ang suporta nga gikinahanglan aron atong mahatag ang dekalidad nga edukasyon sa MCC," he added.