5 Cebu grads make it to Top 10 of LEPT secondary level

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five graduates from Cebu-based colleges and universities made it to the Top 10 of the October 2022 Licensure Exams for Professional Teachers (LEPT) secondary level.

Guilbert Rodrigo Payusan of the Rogationist Seminary College-Cebu and Rey Arellano Sajo of the Baptist Theological College made it to the Top 7 spot with an average passing rate of 93 percent.

A graduate of Cebu Normal University (CNU), Rogelio Sotto Dilao Jr., is on the Top 8 spot with a score of 92.80 percent.

Moreover, two graduates from the University of Cebu in Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue ranked ninth in the exam. They are Jisamie Alvarez and Lettie Catampatan Lambojon, who both scored 92.60 percent in the LEPT.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results of the LEPT-Secondary Level passers on its official website on Friday night, December 16, 2022.

The PRC said that of the 139,534 who took the exams, 71,080 or 50.94 percent passed.

“For the secondary teachers, 50,549 passers are first timers and 20,531 are repeaters,” the PRC said.

RELATED STORIES

Two CNU grads top October 2022 LEPT-elem level exam, 13 others from Cebu also in Top 1

3 Cebu graduates land in Top 10 of June 2022 LEPT

9 Cebu grads make it to Top 10 of LET 2022

/dcb