CV’s e-sabong crackdown: Alba orders one-strike policy for non-performing police chiefs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police officials in Central Visayas, who will fail in the implementation of the e-sabong crackdown, will no longer get a second chance.

They will immediately be relieved from their post, according to Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Alba said his “one-strike” policy will apply to all police chiefs in the region, with no exemptions.

“I will implement a one-strike policy against non performing police chiefs in the e-sabong crackdown. The One-strike policy shall apply once the police chief fails to operate against an e-sabong operator/bettor that was monitored and apprehended by another unit,” the PRO-7 director said.

“Kahit na nangyayari sa kanyang AOR at hindi nya nagawan ng paraan, at ibang unit pa ang nag operate, matatanggal siya sa kanyang position,” he added.

Earlier, PRO-7 reported that close to 300 individuals were caught for engaging in online sabong. The arrests were made from December 5 to 10, 2022.

To date, policemen in Central Visayas continue to intensify their operations against the illegal activity.

Earlier, various e-sabong websites were ordered closed for operating without the necessary government permits.

Law enforcers also launched a crackdown against e-sabong operations following the reported disappearance of several “sabongeros” between April 2021 to January 2022.

Meanwhile, Alba has directed the different police chiefs in Central Visayas to also monitor their respective personnel to make sure that they are not engaged in e-sabong operations. He does not discount the possibility that some men in uniform may also be betting on e-sabong while others may act as supporters or even protectors of this illegal online game.

At the same time, Alba is asking the public to immediately report to the police the proliferation of e-sabong in their respective communities.

