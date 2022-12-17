PUCs at Cordova Police Station earn P20K from making parols

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Inmates who are now detained at the Cordova Police Station have something to look forward to for noche buena.

Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Cordova Police Station, said inmates earned a net income of P20, 000 from making parols. They will divided the amount among the 111 persons that are now under their custody (PUC) so that they will have something to spend for noche buena.

Gingoyon said inmates, who worked harder in the production of parols, will be given more.

“Net nanah siya ang P20,000. Gi-deduct na ang gipalit ug materials ana. Pero mas dako atong gibahin ngadto sa mga naggama gyud sa parol,” he said.

(P20, 000 is already their net income. We already deducted the cost of the materials. But we will be giving more to those who really helped in making the parols.)

Gingoyon said they already stopped their parol production since they no longer received new orders.

Next year, Gingoyon said, they will think of another livelihood for their PUCs.

Meanwhile, Corodva Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan distributed five kilo of rice to each of the PUCs last December 13.

“Wala nagpasabot nga nabilanggo ang usa ka tawo wala na siyay chance nga mahaatag og pinaskohan. Ang among regalo nga bugas ihatag pud sa ilang pamilya. Sa akong nang gikaingon, mao kini ang CYCLE OF GIFT GIVING,” Suan said.

(It does not necessarily follow that a detainee will no longer receive a Christmas gift. The rice that are are giving out will also be given to their families. As what I have said, this is the CYCLE OF GIFT GIVING.)

Before the distribution of five kilos of rice, Suan, together with the personnel of Cordova Police Station, sang Christmas songs for the inmates.

/dcb