CV police told: Observe maximum tolerance, no muzzling of guns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) reminds his men to always observe maximum tolerance and be mindful enough to use firearms only when there is threat as they implement a no muzzling of guns policy this holiday season.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the PRO-7, also requested to the respective local government units to identify gun owners in their community as part of their crime deterrence and to avoid indiscriminate firing of these gun owners’ weapons.

“I remind all PNP personnel in PNP region 7 to use the service firearms according to its purpose, during anti-criminality operations, most especially when there is a major threat…We are requesting the barangay officials to also monitor who among your constituents are gun owners,” Alba said.

In line with this, PRO-7 policemen continue to intensify their efforts against all kinds of criminalities, particularly against loose firearms.

Last Saturday, Dec. 16, 2022, police conducted four operations against loose firearms, which resulted in the arrest of three individuals from all over the region. They recovered three unlicensed firearms and 17 pieces of ammunition.

For their Oplan Katok, Alba said that three loose firearms were also surrendered to them.

The chief of the Philippine National Police, Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., earlier said that there would be no mercy to the erring policemen if they would be caught for indiscriminate firing, so as with their immediate supervisors.

