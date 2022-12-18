STBAI Annual Championship Bowling Tournament kicks off Dec. 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The stage is set for the much-awaited “Annual Championship Bowling Tournament” of the Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc. (STBAI) on December 21, 2022 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The tournament will serve as the finale of STBAI’s monthly bowling tournament wherein the top bowlers of each month will vie for supremacy.

The top bowler will be named the “Bowler of the Year” in this tournament that features a five-game series.

STBAI president Florante Calipay Sr. said that this will be their last tournament for the year, following the massive success of the second STBAI Open Tenpin Bowling Championships last month which drew over a hundred keglers from around the country.

The tournament on December 21 will feature STBAI’s best keglers.

The competing bowlers are Tessie Dante (January), Manny Bueno (February), Florante Calipay Sr. (March), Fr. Cedric Alimbuyong (April), Pol Torremillano (May), Edgar Cortes (July), Luke Bolongan (August), Rene Ceniza (September), Bebie Mauro (October), Roger Asumbrado (November), and Dinah Calipay (December).

The champion bowler will pocket P5,000 while the first runner-up gets P3,000. The second runner-up will receive P2,000.

The tournament kicks off at 2 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

STBAI National Open in full swing

STBAI starts planning for bigger and grander national tournament in 2023

SM Seaside Cebu to host 2nd STBAI national bowling

/dcb