Ninos haul three gold medals in 2nd day of Batang Pinoy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Team Cebu City Niños hauled three gold medals in the second day of the Batang Pinoy National Championships in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

The medal haul was headed by 15-year-old cyclist Chris Andreu Ferrer, who ruled the 14-15 years old cycling event-criterium on Sunday, Dec.18, 2022.

He was joined by two weightlifters in Althea Bacaro and Hannah Shene Cabalida who dominated the 30-kilogram and 35-kilogram categories, respectively, at the Caoayan town gym in Ilocos Sur.

Ferrer clocked in at 52 minutes and 44.492 seconds to beat Brendz Agyn Celerian of Iloilo City who finished the race in 52:44.850. The bronze medalist was Mark Dave Pipo of Ilocos Sur who completed the race in 52:45.069.

“I felt surprised and shocked at first after I crossed the finish line because it was my first time to compete in such huge event like Batang Pinoy. It was even my first time to travel to Manila and in Vigan,” said Ferrer.

“It was very challenging considering the other cyclists were very good, but I’m fortunate enough that I’ve prepared enough for this race, plus I also had the courage to compete,” he said.

Ferrer is originally from Mandaue City.

Since Mandaue City didn’t join Batang Pinoy, he was tapped by the Cebu City Niños headed by his head coach and multi-titled cyclist John Mier.

“Sa performance ni Andreu since ang specialty niya kay sprint, dako kaayo mi ug pagtuo na siya ang modaog. Mao siya amo gientry sa criterium, kay one rider per event ra. Unya ang rota pud sa criterium kay sakto pud kaayo niya. Anad siya moduwa og criterium sa Cebu,” said Mier.

(In Andreu’s performance since his specialty is sprint, we really believed that he will win. That is why we entered him in criterium because it is only one rider per event. And the route of the criterium is really right for him. He is also good in racing the criterium in Cebu.

Niños’ double gold medal in weightlifting

Bacaro lifted a total of 95 kg from her 55kg clean and jerk and 40kg snatch to win the gold medal in her category.

She beat Zamboanga’s Faith Leonor who had an 82kg total lift for silver medal, and Bohol’s Veronica Sarno who had 69kg total lift for the bronze medal.

On the other hand, Cabalida, lifted a total of 74kg (40kg clean and jerk, 34kg snatch) to win the gold medal in her category.

Fellow Cebuana Alexa Bacaro finished with a silver medal from her 54kg total lift, while Marie Reynadine Jimenez of Zamboanga earned the bronze medal from her 51kg total lift.

/dbs