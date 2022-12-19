Hunt for Duljo dog’s shooters is on

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities are now looking for the individuals behind the cruel shooting of a community dog in Brgy. Duljo-Fatima.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that he already directed the commander of the Mambaling Police Station to investigate the shooting of a dog named Sam in Brgy. Duljo-Fatima which reportedly happened last Saturday, Dec. 17.

Dalogdog also said that they already coordinated with Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia, who earlier appealed to the police to investigate this incident.

For now, Dalogdog said that they did not receive information yet about the identities of the possible perpetrators.

In the meantime, the CPPO police chief also asked for help from the public to help them trace the perpetrators and bring justice to Sam.

Non-profit and animal welfare organization Happy Tails Philippines earlier reported that Sam, a ‘well-loved community dog’ in Brgy. Duljo-Fatima, had to get his leg amputated after still unidentified individuals shot him while resting in his ‘favorite place’ last Saturday.

Sam was rushed to a veterinary clinic where veterinarians decided to get rid of one of the canine’s legs as the bullet went through it.

Happy Tails Philippines has also started a fund-raising drive to help cover Sam’s medical bills.

“We are praying that Sam will be able to recuperate from his injury. We are also coordinating with the Cebu City Animal Welfare Council through the Vice Mayor’s office to investigate this tragedy,” they said.

“Please take note that Happy Tails Animal Welfare Organization, Inc will now oversee Sam’s case, and ONLY Happy Tails Animal Welfare Organization, Inc is authorized to raise funds for Sam,” they added.

Dalogdog, for his part, also reminded the public to treat animals kindly, and with care and respect. He added that animals have emotions and their rights should also be recognized.

“If di man sila mahilig og iro, dili lang unta mupasakit,” Dalogdog said.

(If they are not into dogs, then they should not hurt dogs and just let them be.)

RELATED STORIES

Police tag minor as suspect in stabbing Bonbon

Cebuanos rally to help distressed dog Bonbon

/dbs