‘Drunk’ pregnant woman dies after she was hit by an SUV and ran over by a van in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A two-month pregnant woman died on the spot after she was hit by a passing SUV and a van around 1 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Poblacion Pardo in Cebu City.

Police identified the victim as Michelle Cañeda, 19, a resident of Lawaan 1 in Talisay City. Cañeda was crossing the national road (not pedestrian lane) when she was hit by an SUV, which caused her to fall down and was again hit by a van. The victim died on the spot after she sustained severe head injuries.

The driver of the van, Olsen Rojo, 25, is currently detained at the Inayawan Police Station. Police still don’t have the identity of the hit-and-run driver of the SUV who hit the victim first. Police, however, continue to gather footage from security cameras that could help them identify the fleeing suspect.

According to Police Chief Master Sergeant Renante Abuzo, traffic investigator, that prior the accident, the pregnant woman, Cañeda, went to Inayawan Police Station late on Sunday to visit her live-in partner, who was detained at the police station for an illegal drug offense.

Cañeda’s live-in-partner was jailed in the police station last week and was waiting for a commitment order to be transferred to the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory.

Cañeda’s partner also confirmed that Cañeda was two months pregnant.

He also said that when Cañeda left the police station, he thought that she went directly to her home in Talisay City.

But, Cañeda allegedly had a drinking session with her ‘friends’ instead.

Later, Cañeda, who was allegedly already drunk, was reportedly seen lying on the middle of the road. She was asked by her friends to get up and they brought her to the side of the road.

However, based on the reports that police received, Police Chief Master Sergeant Abuzo said that Cañeda was allegedly scolded by her friends then for doing what she did, when she suddenly ran west toward the corner of the sidewalk. She did not stop running and continued to cross the street.

As a result, she was hit by a white SUV that caused her to fall down the road, and then be ran over by another vehicle, a van.

