2 motorcycle riders killed in Monday dawn crash in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two young men died after their motorcycle crashed into a trailer truck that was parked momentarily along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Linao, Talisay City at about 1 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

Jonathan Tumulak, chief of the city of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), said the two were badly injured and died on the spot.

As of this writing, Tumulak said, they continue to wait for relatives to claim the two bodies, who remain unidentified.

Tumulak said he could not also say exactly how old the two victims are but based on their physique, he could only surmise that they are still minors.

Trailer truck driver Sannie Bucar, 48, is now under police custody.

Bucar, a resident of Barangay Linao, told police investigators that he turned on his hazard lights as he made a quick stop in the area to drop off his son close to their home.

He was on the northbound lane of the national highway then. He came from the south and was headed for Mandaue City to deliver steel bars to a construction site there.

As his son was about to disembark, Bucar said, he heard a loud sound coming from the back of his truck.

When he checked, he saw the two badly injured motorcycle riders.

Tumulak said the two motorcycle riders were already dead when the city’e emergency personnel arrived. Both were not wearing crash helmets.

“Naguba na ang ilang mga nawong,” Tumulak said.

Based on the accounts of witnesses, the motorcycle driver was driving too fast when they crashed into the parked truck.

However, Tumulak said, that they could not confirm if the driver and his passenger were drunk.

Witnesses also saw that there was a second motorcycle with two men on board. But the motorcycle riders did not bother to stop when the crash happened.

Tumulak said Bucar will remain under custody while police continue to investigate the crash.

Based on their review of the city’s traffic regulations, Tumulak said, drop off is not prohibited in that part of the highway were the crash happened. Parking is what’s prohibited in the area, he said.

Meanwhile, Tumulak is asking motorist to always exercise caution while on the road and to refrain from driving while under the influence of liquor, especially if they come from Christmas gatherings.

“Kung makainom, dili nalang magmaneho or mangita ta og laing kauban nga momaneho para nato,” Tumulak added.

/dcb