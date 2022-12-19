Traffic violations in Cebu City increase

CEBU CITY, Philippines — During the first 15 days of December, authorities here have already recorded over 10,000 traffic violations.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) on Monday, Dec. 19 reported that they had already recorded 10,158 traffic violations from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.

This is higher compared to the 6,252 their office registered from Nov. 1 to Nov, 15, they added.

“Hapit katunga ang usbaw sa dakop sa mga malapason sa lagda sa trapiko karung kinsinas sa Disyembre,” CCTO said.

(The increase of the number of traffic violators this first 15 days of December is more than half (as compared to the 15 days last month.)

Most traffic violations in Cebu City involved motorists driving without their driver’s licenses. It was followed by unregistered vehicles, motorists driving without CCTO IDs or permits, and overloaded public utility vehicles (PUVs).

For the first 15 days of December, the traffic regulation body of the city government also impounded over 500 vehicles.

Most of these happened to be motorcycles and electric-bikes (e-bikes).

“Awhag namo sa mga driver nga nadakpan sa pagsettle sa inyong mga Citation Ticket dinhi sa second floor sa Ramos public market,” CCTO added.

(We are reminding the drivers who were apprehended to settle their citation ticket at the second floor of the Ramos public market.)

RELATED STORIES

CCTO records over 21,000 traffic violations in March

CCTO warns vs illegal parking, other traffic violations

Mandaue conducts traffic count for updated traffic policies

10% heavier traffic ahead: Christmas rush to choke Metro Manila – MMDA

/dbs