Education campaign on heavy rains, Christmas lights to be held this week — Mandaue DRRMO

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — An education campaign on being vigilant on possible heavy rains and what to do when this happens, on the use of Christmas lights, and Mandaue City’s prohibition on the use of firecrackers, will be conducted starting this week by the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Aside from the education campaign, the office will conduct a rekorida about possible heavy rains especially since there are times where heavy rains and strong winds are experienced suddenly.

Just like last Sunday night, December 18.

CDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybañez said that there were no reported damage from the strong winds and rain on Sunday.

He said that based on the reports of each of the Barangay DRRMO, no major damage were noted aside from a few twigs from the trees which fell or were blown by the wind.

Ybañez said that they were always on blue alert status which meant that the equipment were on standby and all their personnel were on call.

They are also coordinating with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) to know the forecast weather for the week.

Aside from possible heavy rains, they will also tackle Christmas lights and the city’s prohibition of firecrackers during their rekorida that will last until January 1.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations and spokesperson of the Mandaue Ciry Police Office said that the first few days of the Misa de Gallo had been peaceful.

Oriol said there were no recorded crimes related to the dawn masses.

The MCPO deployed 240 police personnel and about 300 force multipliers and personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) in churches where the dawn masses are conducted and other areas of convergence.

