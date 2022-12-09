Mandaue disaster risk reduction personnel ready for Misa de Gallo, rains this Dec. — exec

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is now on heightened alert for the Misa de Gallo and possible rainy days ahead.

CDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybañez on Friday, Dec. 9, said that they were on a heightened alert since Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Ybañez said that they had already coordinated with all the barangay disaster teams, and they were also closely coordinating with the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) for the security of these areas.

He said that the CDRRMO would deploy 30 personnel every day starting Dec. 16 or the duration of the dawn Masses.

Ambulances will also be stationed near these churches.

“Basin unya daghan ang mga tawo sa simbahan, karon basin naay makuyapan, simbako lang basin madisgrasya on the way sa simbahan or pabalik kay alas 4 sa kadlawon unya if naay talagsik, dangog ang dalan,” said Ybañez.

(Perhaps, there will be several people in church, and then someone may faint, God forbid, perhaps, there will be an accident on the way to church or in going home because at 4 a.m. in the morning, and then it will be drizzling and the road is slippery.)

Possible rainy days in Mandaue

Ybañez said that if ever there would be an advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) for other possible typhoon or low pressure area (LPA) during the Misa De Gallo, they would again conduct a recorida especially in the city’s risk areas.

Ybañez said that they earlier conducted an information education campaign because of the LPA that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, Dec. 8.

He said that eventhough the LPA that was forecast to evolve into a tropical cyclone was foreseen to recurve away from the Philippines in the next days, the office was still preparing for the possible heavy rains.

He said that during the pre-disaster risk assessment of the disaster council with Pagasa on Dec. 8, the LPA would likely recurve towards Japan.

“Dili gihapon ta mokompiyansa about the rain unya condition sa Mandaue City kay as we all know bisan og wala pa’y mga low pressure, mag-uwan man gyapon ta, kalit kaayo,” said Ybanez.

(We should not take our guard down about rain, and the Mandaue City condition is as well know that even if there is no low pressure, we can still experience rain, sudden ones.)

He said that Barangay Disaster Teams were already informed and asked to monitor the water level.

He reminded the residents especially those living in risk areas to always be vigilant and careful. He also advised them to visit the CDRRMO and Pagasa’s Facebook pages for updates.

RELATED STORIES

Lighting of giant Christmas tree marks official start of Christmas celebration in Mandaue

Mandaue continues to work on giant Christmas tree, decorations, eyes Dec. 1 tree lighting ceremony

Police in Mandaue undergo five-day disaster preparedness seminar

12 SAR teams ready against LPA — CCPO chief

/dbs