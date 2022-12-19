Engkwentro 8 a go: Gabunilas, Espinas make weight, ready to rumble for non-title bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the “Engkwentro 8”slugfest tomorrow, Dec. 20, in San Fernando town, south Cebu as featured boxers passed the official weigh-in on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

The official weigh-in happened at the Vienna Kaffehaus in Cebu City earlier today.

The main event protragonists in John Paul “The Destroyer” Gabunilas of ARQ Boxing Stable and his opponent Jessie “The Little Giant” Espinas of Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental passed their official weigh-in.

Gabunilas of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City tipped the scales at 107 and 3/4 pounds, while Espinas weighed in at 107 and 1/4 lbs to schedule their 10-rounder 108lbs division non-title bout.

Gabunilas eyes to stretch his six -fight winning streak. He sports a record of eight wins with six knockouts and one loss.

On the other hand, Espinas has a 20-5 (win-loss) record with 11 knockouts.

Other boxers for Engkwentro 8

Meanwhile, Ramil Macado Jr. (4-0, 2KOs) of ARQ and Big Yellow Stable’s Ramel Antaran (5-19-2) also passed the weigh-in for their 10-rounder 112lbs division showdown for the co-main event. Macado Jr. weighed in at exactly 113lbs, while Antaran stepped on the scales at 113 and 3/4 lbs.

One of the fight card’s special attractions, the welterweight bout between ARQ’s Rodel Wenceslao (18-19-2, 8KOs) and Argie Toquero (13-5-3,10KOs) also passed the weigh-in. Wenceslao weighed in at 146lbs, while Toquero tipped the scales at 143lbs for their eight-rounder bout.

The rest of the fight card features Brix Piala vs. Ryan Rey Pontreras, Bryan James Wild vs. Jess Rey Waminal, Ian Paul Abne vs. Ronald Alapormina, April Jay Abne vs. Richard Claveras, Berland Robles vs. Mike Kinaadman, Rodex Piala vs. Ponciano Remandiman, and Yerroge Gura vs. Arnold Garde.

The fight card starts at 1:00 PM.

RELATED STORIES

Calape, venue for Suganob-Vicelles title eliminator fight in Feb. 2023 —PMI Boxing Stable exec

Melindo to face Thai opponent in January 2023 fight for OPBF title

Melindo returns, headlines Sinulog fight card of Prime Stags Sports

Melindo makes return to ring

Naoya Inoue eyes next challenge after beating Paul Butler

/dbs