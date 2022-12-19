Napolcom-7: Opao, Centro police stations in Mandaue to be given plaque, cash for effectively implementing CSOPS.

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Police Stations in Mandaue City, who were able to effectively adopt the community and service oriented policing system (CSOPS), were recognized by the National Police Commission in Central Visayas (Napolcom-7).

On Monday, Dec. 15, Lawyer Risty Sibay, acting Napolcom-7 assistant regional director, awarded the Centro Police Station and Opao Police Station with a plaque recognizing their achievement.

The police stations were able to effectively implement Napolcom’s community and service oriented policing system (CSOPS), said Sibay.

This is also based on the monitoring conducted of their crime prevention initiatives and how they were able to involve their community and stakeholders.

Sibay said that they were looking on three primary criteria which included innovativeness, that they were able to create programs considered somehow out of the box or something that could ignite the passion of the community to help the police in solving issues in their areas.

“Because we want to erase the notion that they can no longer trust the police …They will not be afraid to go to the station,” said Sibay.

The second criteria is the impact of the programs to the community and lastly is the sustainability if they were able to maintain the implementation of their programs.

Sibay said that they have personnel who visits the station and check their programs and implementation.

In coordination with the city government, the two stations were given a minimal financial assistance.

He is encouraging other police stations in the region to adopt the community and service oriented policing system (CSOPS).

He said Mandaue City is the first city in the region to adopt the system.

RELATED STORIES

PRO-7 grants wishlists of 10 top performing stations from tri-cities

Surprise drug test for Mandaue police in annual NAPOLCOM inspection

PNP chief defends major revamp in police hierarchy

/dbs