‘Amihan,’ shear line to still bring rain over majority of PH — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Several parts of the country will continue to experience rain and cloudy skies on Saturday due to the effects of the northeast monsoon, locally known as the “amihan,” and the shear line, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Dahil sa napakalakas na amihan, inaasahan natin ang malamig na simoy ng hangin lalo na sa madaling araw sa Luzon,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

(Because of the intense northeast monsoon, we expect a cold breeze, especially in the early morning in Luzon.)

“Inaasahan pa rin natin ang mga kalat-kalat na pagulan sa Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Aurora, Quezon at sa Bicol Region,” he added.

(We still expect scattered rains in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Aurora, Quezon, and the Bicol Region.)

Meanwhile, the shear line will bring cloudy skies and rain over Palawan and Kalayaan Islands, while the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila will have relatively fair weather with chances of isolated rain.

Shear line to bring rain over Visayas, parts of Mindanao

While the LPA being monitored by Pagasa that brought rain over Visayas and parts of Mindanao in the past few days dissipated on Friday afternoon, the shear line will still bring rain over the entire Visayas, as well as Northern Mindanao and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

On the other hand, the rest of Mindanao will have fair weather with chances of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Gale warning is still raised over the entire seaboard and in-land seas of Luzon and Visayas due to the influence of the amihan.

The state weather bureau said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Saturday would be:

Metro Manila: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 13 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 21 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 19 to 27 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 28 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 27 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 35 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

