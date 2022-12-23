Christmas tree in Iloilo town plaza goes up in flames

ILOILO CITY—A giant Christmas tree in an Iloilo town plaza went up in flames late Friday afternoon, December 23.

According to Mayor Marina Gorriceta of San Miguel town, Iloilo, they have yet to determine what caused the fire but pointed to a possible short-circuiting of the tree’s electric lights.

“Our electrician did inspect [the tree] before it was turned on, [but] this may be due to the strong winds. We will wait for the fire marshal’s report,” said Gorriceta in a text message to the Inquirer.

The tree was lit up on December 15 as part of the town’s Pasidungog Festival, the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the country in March 2020.