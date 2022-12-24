PhilHealth enhances online payment for employers

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) enhances its online payment facility for employers, in partnership with MyEG Philippines Inc. (MyEG PH), with the addition of GCash, Maya (formerly PayMaya), and credit/debit cards as payment options on its Electronic Premium Remittance System or EPRS.

Through the online payment facility, it is easier, safer, and more convenient for micro-employers and other business owners to remit their employees’ contributions to PhilHealth.

PhilHealth designed the EPRS, which is a web-based application, to make it easier for employers both from the government and private sector to remit and report contributions.

Employers may access the EPRS by logging in to the state health insurer’s website www.philhealth.gov.ph (https://eprs01.philhealth.gov.ph).

The employer or its PhilHealth Employer Engagement Representative or PEER shall generate the Statement of Premium Accounts for the applicable month, select their preferred payment option and pay. After every successful transaction, a payment confirmation email will instantly be sent to the employer.

While adding more payment options in the EPRS, PhilHealth encourages employers to do their transactions online as it is easier and hassle-free.

PhilHealth started its partnership with MYEG PH in the first quarter of 2021, allowing self-earning individuals to pay for their contributions using GCash, Maya, and credit/debit cards. /rcg

