Cebu’s Aboitiz makes it to Forbes’ list of World’s Best Employers in 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) once again made it to the list of World’s Best Employers by Forbes magazine.

AEV ranked 665th in Forbes’ World’s Best Employers for 2021.

In a statement published on social media, AEV welcomed the new rankings from Forbes.

“Much has changed in the world since then and to be recognized again in 2021 affirms how integral our values-driven culture is in nurturing the growth and well-being of all A-People, empowering us to be future-ready as we drive change for a better world by advancing business and communities,” they said.

This is not the first time Aboitiz was part of the world’s best employers list by Forbes. It debuted in 2017 and was ranked 320th.

AEV, Jollibee Foods Corporation, and Ayala Corporation are the only Philippine-based firms that made it to the coveted list.

Jollibee landed on the 256th spot while Ayala on the 487th.

Last October 12, Forbes unveiled its World’s Best Employers rankings for 2021.

Tech and electronic giants dominated the Top 10 global list, with Samsung leading the pack. It was followed by IBM and Microsoft at 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Others who made it to the Top 10 included Amazon (4th); Apple (5th); Alphabet which is the parent company of Google (6th); Dell Technologies (7th); Huawei (8th); Adobe (9th); and BMW Group (10th).

In coming up with the report, Forbes partnered with research firm Statista to survey over 150,000 full-time and part-time employees from multinational companies and institutions across 58 countries.

/dbs

