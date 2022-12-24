Search continues for man who jumped off ship on Christmas eve

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Search and rescue operations continue for a male passenger who jumped from a ship bound for Cagayan de Oro at dawn on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas confirmed that the incident happened while the vessel that came from the port of Cebu City was on the waters of Siquijor Province.

In an interview, one of the passengers of Lite Ferry 19, Ruby Jabaybay, said that the ship captain informed passengers of the need to look for the male passenger before they could proceed to their port of destination.

“Ang barko nituyok-tuyok una og pipila ka oras sa dapit diin niambak ang lalaki aron pangitaon kini apan wa na g’yod makit-i,” Jabaybay said. (The vessel returned to the area where the man was believed to have jumped to search for him but failed)

The vessel and the rest of the passengers arrived safely at the port of Cagayan de Oro at 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Pregnant woman jumps off Marcelo Fernan Bridge, lands on passenger ship

15-year-old boy rushed to hospital after jumping off Tabunok flyover