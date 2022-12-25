Vhong Navarro spends merriest Christmas with family: ‘Napakarami kong pinagpapasalamat’

Vhong Navarro has nothing but gratitude as he spent the Christmas holidays with his family, weeks after he posted bail for his temporary liberty in connection with the rape charges filed against him by model Deniece Cornejo.

The actor-TV host gave a glimpse of the Christmas celebration they had, through his Instagram page on Sunday, Dec. 25. Navarro can be seen posing for a photo beside a Christmas tree along with his wife Tanya Bautista, sons Isaiah and Frederick, and their loved ones.

“Napakarami kong pinagpapasalamat (I am thankful for a lot of things),” he said in the caption. “Thank you, Jesus! Happy Birthday!”

“Sa lahat ng nagdasal at umalalay sa akin, maraming maraming salamat,” he added. “Blessed Christmas sa ating lahat! Pinakamasayang Pasko kasama ang aking pamilya at mga kaibigan.”

(To everyone who prayed for me and supported me, thank you so much. [May] we all have a blessed Christmas! [This is] the merriest Christmas [I had] with my family and friends.)

Earlier this month, the Taguig regional trial court granted Navarro’s motion to post bail, which was set at P1 million, for his temporary liberty. The Taguig court stated that it is “not convinced at this time” of the presumption of guilt on the part of Navarro based on allegations by Cornejo. It also cited inconsistencies on the part of Cornejo in narrating how the alleged rape transpired.

