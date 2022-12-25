Murder, frustrated murder raps readied against 5 men linked to Parian shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charges of murder, frustrated murder, and alarm and scandal will be filed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, against five arrested individuals, including two alleged shooters, involved in a gunfight in Barangay Parian last Dec. 22.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they had readied the documents needed to file against the five individuals identified as JR Jomao-as, 18; James Batarlo, 18; Anthony Revilleza 18; Ronald Revilleza, 27, and April Boy Regala Turno, 19, all are residents of Cebu City.

These five are currently detained at the Parian Police Station.

Anthony and Ronald Revilleza were allegedly the shooters from the “Amersan Fam” group.

Results of the investigation showed that the gunfight between members of the two groups, Amersan Fam and Markatabla, allegedly started because of jealousy over a woman.

This happened after the Misa De Gallo last Dec. 22, where this unfortunately cost the life of a male passerby, Anthony Corro, 34, a resident of Barangay T. Padilla in Cebu City. He was hit in his left lower back, which also hit his kidney.

Two others, a woman and a police officer, were wounded after they were hit by stray bullets from the gang shootout. The two victims are already in safe condition.

Parian policemen continue to locate other persons involved in the gunfight, including the other two alleged shooters from the rival group, Markatabla. However, Dalogdog said that he could not tell the exact count of these at large persons.

“Mapasaka ang reklamo inig Martes, Dec. 27…ang kadtong ubang kauban, di maklaro kay layo sa CCTV camera,” Dalogdog said.

(We will file the case this Tuesday, Dec. 27…the other cohorts, we could not recognize them because they were far from the CCTV.)

Dalogdog clarified that these young men involved in the gunfight were not members of the criminal gang. They do not have knowledge yet where they got their firearms for now.

“Kani silang mga bata-a, naay isa ka involved, nadakpan sa possession of drug paraphernalia. Naa gihapoy background pero kaning bata-a di ni mga criminal gang, grupo lang sa kabatan-unan,” he added.

(These young men, one of them, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. They still have a background, these young men are not members of a criminal gang, they are just members of a group of young men.)

To further address this concern, the Cebu City police will be tapping the help of fraternity leaders in the city if ever they have information about existing groups in their areas who possess loose firearms.

