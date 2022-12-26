Small sea vessels reminded not to sail as bad weather prevails in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Scattered rains and strong winds continue to prevail in Cebu and the rest of Visayas on Monday, December 26, the state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said the shear line that brought rains and strong winds in the past days would remain in the entire Visayas region.

In turn, they have not lifted the gale warning for the Visayas seaboard due to rough seas.

“Subay niini duna gihapoy gale warning ang lukop seaboard sa Visayas, apil sa Palawan ug sa Occidental Mindoro,” said Romeo Aguirre, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist.

Pagasa-Mactan expects waves in the entire Visayas seaboard to reach between 2.8 and 4.5 meters, making it dangerous for small sea vessels to sail.



“Ang atong abiso sa atong mga kaigsuunan, labi na sa mga tag-iya ug gagmayng sakyanang pandagat nga mulikay gihapon sa paglawig sa atong kadagatan karun tungod sa kusog kaayo nga pagbalud,” Aguirre added.

According to Pagasa-Mactan, the shear line affecting Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro is the combined effects of the easterlies and northeast monsoon (locally known as amihan).

