Search continues for missing rescuer in Compostela, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities continue to look for the rescuer, who went missing after he was swept by big waves, as he tried to rescue two alleged ‘drunk’ guests from drowning in a resort in Barangay Estaca in Compostela town nearly noontime on Dec. 25.

Patrolman Alvin Moreno, desk officer of the Compostela Police Station, said that the rescuer Judah Villacarillo, 30, remains missing as of this posting.

Villacarillo is one of the personnel of the resort where the two ‘drunk’ “habal-habal” drivers, had their Christmas party earlier. Patrolman Moreno, based on the initial report, described the missing Villacarillo as having a medium built body, bald, and had a beard.

According to the report of the Compostela Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Villacarillo went into the sea first to save the two men, Benjie Cotijo, 39, and Warren Besoro, 20, who were seen to be in trouble after they were hit by the big waves off the shore of the resort. This was a few minutes after the two rescued men went into the water to swim despite the big waves. The two men were also believed to have been drunk when they went swimming.

Two other rescuers, Joseph Orbiso and Raul Rondina, followed Villacarillo. Orbiso and Rondina successfully rescued the two victims. Unfortunately, Villacarillo was carried away by the big waves.

Cotijo and Besoro were among the group of “habal-habal drivers” from Mandaue City who were having their Christmas party at the resort on Dec. 25.

The Compostela MDRRMO further stated that around 12:01 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, members of the Philippine Coast Guard conducted a search and rescue operation. At 1 p.m., the search and rescue was aborted and shifted to search and retrieval operation.

ALSO READ

Suspension of sea trips in Cebu remains on Christmas Day

Over a thousand left stranded in Cebu ports on Christmas Day due to bad weather

4 missing, 4 rescued in separate sea tragedies in northern Cebu

Heavy rains cause flooding, landslides in Eastern, Northern Samar

Pagasa says cloudy skies, rain to prevail in PH until Christmas Day

Hundreds remain stranded in Cebu ports due to bad weather

/dbs