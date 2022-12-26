Coldest temperature recorded in Baguio during Christmas Day at 12.2 °C

MANILA, Philippines — The coldest temperature recorded since the onset of the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” was registered in Baguio City on the day of the Yuletide, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

According to Pagasa, the northeast monsoon are the cold winds from the northeast that usually bring rains over the eastern side of the country.

“Kanina nga pong umaga ay narecord natin ‘yung pinakamababang temperatura since nagsimula ang amihan season dito sa Baguio City at 12.2 degrees celsius,” said Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres in Pagasa’s latest forecast.

(This morning we recorded the lowest temperature, since the northeast monsoon season began, here in Baguio City at 12.2 degrees Celsius)

The cold temperature is expected to continue until Monday — with the temperature in Baguio forecast to range between 12 to 21 degrees celsius.

Rain to continue on Monday

Meanwhile, northeast monsoon, locally known as the “amihan,” and the shear line are expected to continue bringing rain over the majority of the country on Monday.

“Patuloy pa ring iiral ang hanging amihan at magpapaulan dito sa silanganag bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na diyan ang Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Quezon, Aurora, at Bicol Region,” said Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres.

(The northeasterly wind will continue to prevail and bring rain here in the eastern part of Luzon, including Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Quezon, Aurora, and Bicol Region.)

“Samantalang dito sa Kanlurang Bahagi, kasama ang Ilocos provinces, Pangasinan, Zambales, Metro Manila at ilang bahagi ng Southern Luzon asahan ang generally fair weather conditions at may mga tiyansa lamang ng mahihinang pagulan dala ng epekto ng amihan,” she added.

(Meanwhile, here in the Western part, including the Ilocos provinces, Pangasinan, Zambales, Metro Manila and some parts of Southern Luzon can expect generally fair weather conditions and with chances of light rains brought by the effect of the northeast monsoon.)

The shear line will then bring cloudy skies and rain over Palawan and Kalayaan Islands.

Likewise, the shear line will also continue to bring generally cloudy conditions with rain showers over the entire Visayas, as well as the majority of Mindanao, specifically, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Relatively fairer weather conditions with chances of rain and thunderstorms are then expected over the remaining parts of Mindanao.

Due to the influence of amihan, gale warning is still raised over several parts of the country’s seaboards, specifically, in the waters of Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Isabela, Aurora, Quezon (including Polillo Islands), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Burias Island, Albay, Sorsogon, Romblon, Marinduque, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Negros Provinces, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Antique, Aklan, Bohol, Cebu, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, Zambales, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Lubang Island, Palawan, as well as Kalayaan, Cuyo and Calamian Islands.

The state weather bureau said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Monday are as follows:

Metro Manila: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 12 to 21 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 18 to 23 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 19 to 28 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 29 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 23 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

