PMI Bohol Boxing Stable OK with Nicolas-Tesoro rematch but with a condition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s manager and promoter Floriezyl Echavez Podot accepts the demand of the camp of Jestine “Golden Punch” Tesoro for a rematch against his boxer, Daniel “Vaquero” Nicolas following nail-biting showdown in the “Kumong Bol-Anon 8” last Dec. 8, 2022, in Calape, Bohol.

In an article published in Philboxing.com earlier this month, Tesoro’s camp, particularly his manager, Art Monis wanted the bout to be reviewed by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Meanwhile, Tesoro wants a rematch.

The Palawan-native Nicolas became PMI’s fifth regional titleholder after defeating Tesoro for the vacant WBO Oriental Youth featherweight title after eight grueling rounds.

Nicolas won by split decision with the scores of 74-77, 75-77, and 75-77 from the three judges.

Nicolas improved his unbeaten record to seven wins with four knockouts, while Tesoro suffered his fifth loss with seven wins and three knockouts.

For Podot, they can agree for a rematch between the two promising boxers, but there’s a catch.

Podot said that they would agree if Tesoro’s camp would promote and host the rematch.

“They can always get their rematch. They have to promote the rematch. Nagpahibalo na mi nga (We are informing them that) we are always ready for a rematch. Sila lang mo promote kay sila man nag kinahanglan (They should be the ones to promote because they are the ones who need it),” said Podot.

Despite the issue, Nicolas and Tesoro delivered a spectacular and grueling showdown that put the boxing fans present at the venue on their feet and left both boxers gassed out.

As of the moment, the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is busy preparing for the biggest fight card they have yet to promote—the world title eliminator showdown between Regie Suganob and Mark Vicelles on Feb. 25, 2023.

/dbs