Saludar-Aton headline Rumble in Naga this Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s all systems go for the “Rumble in Naga” fight card on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in the City of Naga, south Cebu.

This was after the main event protagonists, former World Boxing Association (WBA) world minimumweight champion Vic “Vicious” Saludar and his opponent Ariston Aton passed the official weigh-in earlier today, December 20, 2022.

The weigh-in was held at Naga’s scenic boardwalk, with Saludar and Aton both weighing in at 103.8 pounds for their 10-round showdown for the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) minimumweight title.

This will be the comeback fight for the 32-year-old Saludar after losing to Oscar Collazo in Los Angeles, California, last July via unanimous decision.

Saludar, a native of Polomolok, South Cotabato, sports a record of 21 wins with 11 knockouts and six defeats. He is currently ranked No. 6 in WBA’s minimumweight division.

Meanwhile, Aton has a relatively younger record of 9-5 (win-loss) with five knockouts.

The ABF minimumweight duel will be supervised by referee Romar Embodo while Noel Flores, Neil Papas, and Martino Rodena will be the judges at ringside.

No less than City of Naga Mayor and sportsman Valdemar Chiong led the official weigh-in on Tuesday along with the fight officials. Mayor Chiong is also one of the major sponsors of the boxing event.

On the other hand, the co-main event bout fighters Speedy Boy Acope (2-0, 1KO) and Jhonrey Jhonrey Lauza Domingag (13-25-5, 6KOs) weighed in at 129.8 and 127.4lbs, respectively. They will battle for six rounds.

The rest of the fight card pits Michael Adolfo vs. Anthony Galigao, Alec Xandrhe Bonita vs. Royder Lloyd Borbon, Johnro Taneo vs. Marlon Alejandro, Jason Mopon vs. Grant Elorza, Jim Paul Dignos vs. George Sedillo, Dondie Lariosa Jabonillo vs. Cherwellan Cantel, and Raffie Jamero vs. Joebert Dacullo.

This fight card is co-promoted by the city government of Naga, Championship Development Boxing of the Philippines, Prime Stag Sports Promotions, and Butlig Promotions. /rcg

