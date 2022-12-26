9 missing in heavy rain, strong winds from shear line affecting over 80,000 people

MANILA, Philippines — Nine people, including six fishermen, were reported missing as the shear line influencing weather conditions in Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao has affected 80,000 people.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday, those missing were from Northern Samar (5), Leyte (1), and Misamis Occidental (3).

According to the Office of Civil Defense, six of the nine missing people are fishermen who set out to sea and have not yet returned home.

“Assuming po na safe sila either nasa laot pa po sila or nagtake shelter sa mga karatig na province or municipalities,” the OCD said in a message to INQUIRER.net.

(Assuming that they are safe, they are either out at sea or taking shelter in nearby provinces or municipalities.)

As of yet, the OCD has not established why the other three went missing.

So far, the death toll from the weather system stood at two while another individual was injured.

The NDRRMC also said that the 80,142 people affected by the shear line, which brought heavy rains with at times strong winds, are from 18,407 families. Of the figure, 9,197 households or 44,725 individuals are staying in 27 evacuation centers in Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin, it added.

There are 43 houses and four fishing boats destroyed amid heavy rain and strong winds, the NDRRMC also said, with infrastructure damage pegged at P280,000.

The NDRRMC said it provided assistance to the affected population and deployed search and rescue teams. Regional emergency operations centers were also activated.

Based on the state weather agency’s report early Monday, most parts of the country will continue to experience rain brought by the shear line and the northeast monsoon, locally termed amihan.

