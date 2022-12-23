Binukbukay sa VelPal 2: 7 Minglanilla boxers defeat foes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minglanilla pugs snatched seven victories in the “Binukbukay sa VelPal 2” of the G-Sports & Entertainment and 10,000 BC Promotions on Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022, at the VelPal 2 Pinggan in Minglanilla town, south Cebu.

The amateur slugfest featured 15 bouts with Minglanilla amateur boxers winning seven of them.

The winning boxers from Minglanilla were John Gabriel Tan who beat Rudy Maloy of Consolacion in the 26-kilogram division; Rasshel Chavez, who won over Ryan Gabril Jr. of Consolacion in the 36kg division. Aulrich Calinga, on the other hand, defeated Win John Rivera of Mandaue City in the 37kg division.

Zach Calinga edged John Portillano of Consolacion in the 48kg division, while Jade Luchavez and Azie Calinga bested Noel Semblante of Mandaue and Azie Calinga of Consolacion, respectively in their weight categories.

On the other hand, Mandaue City and Talisay City each won three bouts.

Mandaue’s Joebert Boncales won over Kent Jay Calinawan of Minglanilla in the 30kg division, while Michael Omalao bested Junnel Degamo in the 52kg division. Sherwin Dacullo bagged their third win by beating Minglanilla’s Michael Angelo Arcilles in the 48kg division.

Talisay City’s winning boxers were Egie Naquines, who won against Rodel Tillor of Consolacion in the 34kg division, while Justin Trazo beats Keith Delara of Consolacion in the 48kg division, and Juperson Trazo edged Rolando Escorel of Cebu City in the 52kg category.

Meanwhile, Consolacion and Dalaguete didn’t go home empty-handed as each bagged a win from its respective boxers.

Junnel Managaytay beat Janjan Puno of Consolacion in the 50kg division for Dalaguete.

Angelus Dumaguit prevented a shutout campaign for Consolacion by winning against Johnrey Labao of Minglanilla in the 54kg division.

/dbs