Lusaran Bulk Water facility now supplies to 4 more mountain barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Lusaran Bulk Water facility in Cebu City has started supplying water to four more mountain barangays here.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) on Monday, December 26, 2022, opened the stub-out in Miramonte Village, Brgy. Pit-os that would provide running water to Barangays Pit-os, Bacayan, Tigbao and Talamban.

A brief ceremony was also held last Monday led by the utility firm’s executives including its chairperson, lawyer Jose Daluz III, its general manager Edgar Donoso, and directors Engr. Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno.

“As we open the gate valve para pag-distribute sa atong tubig diri sa Pit-os, atong hinumduman nga another remarkable milestone and nindot kayo nga Christmas present sa katawhan,” said Donoso.

Pit-os Barangay Captain Nilo Tariman was also present during Monday’s event.

MCWD, in a statement, said they recently purchased 15,000 cubic meters of water per day from JE Hydro, the private firm that constructed and operated the Lusaran Bulk Water Project, so they can supply water to mountain barangays.

Of this, around 5,000 cubic meters of water are expected to flow to Barangays Pit-os, Bacayan, Tigbao and Talamban in a day.

The remaining volume of 10,000 cubic meters per day will be allocated to other areas in hinterland Cebu City like Barangays Budlaan, Pulangbato, Binaliw, Agsungot, Guba, Malubog, Cambinocot, Lusaran and Paril, MCWD said.

“The water district has finalized the detailed engineering design of the distribution lines for these areas and the pipelaying project will be bid out next year,” they added.

It can be recalled that MCWD had also bought water at a volume of 15,000 cubic meters per day to supply water in Barangays Busay, Lahug, and Apas

The Lusaran Bulk Water facility taps the Lusaran River as its source. The P1.2-billion project was completed in September. It has the ability to provide 20 million cubic meters of water daily.

