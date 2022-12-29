NTC-7 chief eyes booths in remote areas for SIM registration

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission in Central Visayas (NTC-7) plans to put up booths in remote areas and places with a poor signal.

NTC-7 Director Sophia Lynn Lumantod said that they might send portable SIM registration where people living in remote areas would be assisted in registering their SIM cards.

Engineer Felipe Gumalo Jr., NTC-7 OIC of Enforcement and Operation Division, said they had already coordinated with other agencies, such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), among others, for this plan.

They have already coordinated with telecommunication companies and local government units as well.

“Katu’ng underserved areas naa mi plan. Amoa sad nang ikuan (idiscuss) sa telcos, if they could provide portable cell sites para lang accommodate sad nato ang registrants naa sa layo nga areas,” said Gumalo.

(Those underserved areas, we have a plan. We are also going to discuss that with telcos, if they could provide portable cell sites so that we can accommodate the registrants from far off areas.)

Lumantod said that they would still need to pass the plan and areas they had identified to the main office for approval.

Moreover, Lumantod said that booths would be stationed for two days at the South Road Properties during the Sinulog celebration.

“Atoa sad sila’ng (telcos) irequest nga magtupad sila’ng tulo para ang mga tawo naa na didto nagtan-aw nas atoang sinulog o di timely lang maka-assist sa ilaha,” said Lumantod.

(We will request the telcos that they will the three of them will be situated side by side so that they can assist those watching the Sinulog [and who would want to register their SIM].)

They are advising registrants not to worry as they still have 180 days and it could still be extended for months.

