Trough of LPA to bring scattered rainshowers in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Central Visayas on Thursday, Dec. 29, the state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said the LPA was last spotted 100 kilometers southeast of Guiuan at 4 a.m. on Thursday.

While the weather disturbance has a slight chance of intensifying into a tropical depression, Visayas can expect rain and thunderstorms.

“Tungod aning LPA, ang Eastern ug Western Visayas, Palawan apil na ang Kalayaan Islands ug ang Occidental Mindoro makasinati og madag-omon nga kalangitan inubanan sa katag-katag nga pagpangilat ug pagdogdog,” said Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist Ana Frances Dumdum.

(Because of the LPA, the Eastern and Western Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro will experience cloudy skies accompanied with occasional lightning and thunder.)

“Makadala ni usahay ug kusog nga ulan, mao na posible ang kalit na pagbaha ug pagdahili sa yuta labi na sa vulnerable areas,” she added.

(This can bring strong rains, that is why it is possible flashfloods and landslides will happen especially in vulnerable areas.)

On the other hand, Central Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers, and occasional lightning and thunder due to the trough or extensions of the LPA.

Meanwhile, Pagasa-Mactan said on Thursday that the gale warning remained in effect in Eastern Visayas, particularly in the seaboards of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and the Eastern Coast of Southern Leyte.

The state weather bureau lifted the gale warning in other parts of the Visayas like Cebu last Wednesday, Dec. 28, allowing all sea trips to resume their respective voyages.

